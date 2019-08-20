Storms packing strong winds rake Indiana, create outages

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A line of severe thunderstorms packing strong winds and heavy rains has swept across Indiana, leaving thousands of utility customers without power.

Duke Energy reported more than 12,000 customers without power late Tuesday afternoon. Indianapolis Power & Light Co. reported nearly 2,000 customers affected, down from more than 17,000 earlier in the afternoon.

The National Weather Service says a 73 mph wind gust was measured at Indianapolis International Airport. It reported trees and power lines down across central and southern Indiana.