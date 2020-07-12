Storms leave thousands without power in central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Crews were working to restore power to thousands of customers in central Indiana Sunday after a series of storms hit the region.

Indianapolis Power & Light Company said Sunday that more than 25,000 customers were affected by storms that hit Saturday. By Sunday, just under 3,000 were without power, though company officials say additional outages are possible.

The National Weather Service said there’s a chance of more thunderstorms Sunday afternoon and evening.