Storms delay some Nevada vaccines, postponing appointments

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Southern Nevada health officials said Wednesday that winter storms across much of the U.S. delayed a shipment of Moderna COVID-19 vaccines that the region planned to administer as second doses this week.

Greg Cassell, who is leading the Southern Nevada Health District's Incident Management Team, said the health district is working to contact people who had appointments for their second dose of the Moderna vaccine starting Thursday through the rest of the week and will try to reschedule them for the same date and time next week.