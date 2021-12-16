Storm shuts down Interstate 5 in Northern California Dec. 16, 2021 Updated: Dec. 16, 2021 10:11 a.m.
REDDING, Calif. (AP) — Heavy snow, blizzard conditions and stuck vehicles shut down the West Coast’s major interstate in Northern California as the latest of back-to-back storms pushed through, authorities said.
Interstate 5 was closed north of Redding on Wednesday afternoon and had yet to reopen early Thursday, according to the California Department of Transportation website. Redding is about 200 miles north of San Francisco.