Storm scenes: Voices of fear, hope as Ian lashes Florida The Associated Press Sep. 28, 2022 Updated: Sep. 28, 2022 5:55 p.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of15 Robert and Donna Antognoni work to secure a tarp ahead of Hurricane Ian, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, in Saint Petersburg, Fla. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Ian's most damaging winds have begun hitting Florida's southwest coast as the storm approaches landfall. The hurricane's center neared Florida on Wednesday after rapidly intensifying overnight, gaining top winds of 155 mph. Steve Helber/AP Show More Show Less
2 of15 People walk where water is receding out of Tampa Bay due to a negative surge ahead of Hurricane Ian, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. Steve Helber/AP Show More Show Less 3 of15
4 of15 Paula Bowles, of Atlanta, speaks to a reporter at the Orlando International Airport ahead of Hurricane Ian, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. The airport is closing all operations and travelers still inside the faciluty will be moved to a shelter. John Raoux/AP Show More Show Less
5 of15 The entrance to the Sea World theme park is seen as the park is closed today and Thursday as Hurricane Ian bears down on Florida, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. John Raoux/AP Show More Show Less 6 of15
7 of15 This image provided by the Naples Fire Rescue Department shows firefighters looking out at the firetruck that stands in water from the storm surge from Hurricane Ian on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022 in Naples, Fla. Hurricane Ian has made landfall in southwestern Florida as a massive Category 4 storm. (Naples Fire Department via AP) AP Show More Show Less
8 of15 A truck pulls a man on a kayak on a low-lying road after flooding in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, in Key West, Fla., Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 28, 2022. Mary Martin/AP Show More Show Less 9 of15
10 of15 This image provided by the Naples Fire Rescue Department shows a firefighter carrying gear in water from the storm surge from Hurricane Ian on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022 in Naples, Fla. Hurricane Ian has made landfall in southwestern Florida as a massive Category 4 storm. (Naples Fire Department via AP) AP Show More Show Less
11 of15 From left: Hilton employees Louie Fonseca, Frankie Monica, Bryan Kinbacher and Jaime Miranda use rope to secure the front door at the Hilton Garden Inn in Fort Myers, Fla. Hurricane Ian has made landfall in southwestern Florida as a massive Category 4 storm. (Douglas R. Clifford/Tampa Bay Times via AP) Douglas R. Clifford/AP Show More Show Less 12 of15
13 of15 Cars damaged from an apparent overnight tornado spawned from Hurricane Ian at Kings Point 55+ community in Delray Beach, Fla., on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022. (Carline Jean/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP) Carline Jean/AP Show More Show Less
14 of15 A King Point resident looks through her broken window as a man boards up a broken window from an apparent overnight tornado spawned from Hurricane Ian at Kings Point 55+ community in Delray Beach, Fla., on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022. (Carline Jean /South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP) Carline Jean/AP Show More Show Less
15 of15
Hurricane Ian struck a large swath of Florida on Wednesday. Evacuations were ordered ahead of the tropical system, but some travelers got stuck trying to leave; other residents decided to try to ride out the storm.
Here are some of the stories and scenes from Florida and beyond, as slow-moving Ian affected millions of people in the United States after pummeling Cuba.
Written By
The Associated Press