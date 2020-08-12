Storm damage repairs cause 1-hour Metro-North delays

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Metro-North rail commuters on the New Haven Line faced one-hour delays Wednesday morning as crews worked to fix infrastructure damaged by last week's tropical storm.

Officials with the Metropolitan Transportation Authority said repairs were being made to tracks between Stamford and South Norwalk. It wasn't clear when the work would be completed.

Tropical Storm Isaias knocked down trees and power lines across the Northeast, causing hundreds of thousands of power outages.

The Waterbury Line remained closed Wednesday because of downed trees and power and signal outages that are being repaired. Buses were being provided for commuters between Waterbury and Bridgeport.