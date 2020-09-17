Storehouse Project to hold drive-thru food drive Sept. 19

Each Thanksgiving, the Storehouse Project distributes baskets filled with staple Thanksgiving dinner items including a turkey to over 1,000 families. They are asking the community to contribute by donating food at The Compassion Food Drive, a drive-thru food collection that will take place in the Walnut Beach Pavillion parking lot Saturday, Sept. 19, from 9-11 a.m.

Items needed include: elbow macaroni, cranberry sauce, stuffing, canned yams, and instant mashed potatoes.

The Storehouse Project has a long history of helping the community. In 2019, they distributed 249,195 meals through their food pantry, community dining centers, and mobile food pantries. Additionally, over 1,000 Thanksgiving baskets were distributed. During the current pandemic, about 70 meals are delivered to homeless individuals in Milford each week. Additionally, another 20 to 25 meals are made available for curbside pick up. Every week, they are giving out bags of groceries to 75 and 80 households through their food pantry.

The volunteers at the Storehouse Project are on the frontlines meeting the needs of people in and around Bridgeport and New Haven who are in serious need.

For more information about the Storehouse Project, contact Todd Foster at tfoster@cornerstonemilford.org or visit http://www.storehouseprojectct.org.