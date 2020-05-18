Storehouse Project sponsors food drive

The Storehouse Project is sponsoring a drive through food drive Saturday, May 23, from noon-2 p.m. in the parking lot of Cornerstone Christian Center at 349 Wheelers Farms Rd., Milford.

In the midst of the negative effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, The Storehouse Project plans to lighten the burden by sponsoring a drive-through food drive. The food collected will be given away to those who are suffering from hunger, food shortage, and other related issues brought about by this pandemic.

The Storehouse Project has seen a significant increase in the demand for simple, yet essential food items and the supply from their usual sources has significantly decreased. On Saturday, May 23, from noon-2 p.m. donors can drive through and drop off nonperishable foods in the parking lot of Cornerstone Christian Center at 349 Wheelers Farms Rd., Milford.

The Storehouse Project has a long history of meeting the needs of the community. In 2019 alone, they distributed 249,195 meals through their food pantry, community dining centers, and mobile food pantries. Additionally, over 1,000 Thanksgiving baskets were distributed, which included turkeys and all the fixings. During the current pandemic, about 70 meals are delivered to homeless individuals in the Milford area each week. Additionally, another 20 to 25 meals are made available for curbside pick up. Every week, they are giving out bags of groceries to between 75 and 80 households through their food pantry.

Individuals have become increasingly incapable of providing their families with food and other needs. Many have a loss of work or are unable to report to work because of the threat of Covid-19 to health and life. The volunteers at the Storehouse Project are on the frontlines meeting the needs of people in and around Bridgeport and New Haven who are in serious need.

“Whether it’s a family burdened by the cost of two additional meals per child each day or the person who is homeless struggling to find replacements for the community meals that have stopped due to COVID-19, The Storehouse Project is doing all it can in order to be in a position to help,” said Storehouse Project Operations Director, Kimani Williams.