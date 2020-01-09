Stopped motorist killed; son, good Samaritan injured

CLIMAX SPRINGS, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a pickup truck has struck and killed a Missouri motorist as he stood outside his stopped vehicle and seriously injured the man's son and another good Samaritan as they tried to help.

Missouri State Highway Patrol Sgt. Scott White said the crash happened Wednesday night after 67-year-old Phillip Johnston pulled over along a Camden County highway for an unknown reason. His son, Sean Johnston, was traveling in the same direction and stopped behind his father to see what the problem was. A third motorist, Gerald Beck, who was going in the opposite direction, also pulled over to see why the two vehicles were stopped.

White said the three were outside their vehicles when the truck crested a hill and hit them. Phillip Johnston, of Climax Springs, was killed and the other two were taken to a hospital with serious injuries.