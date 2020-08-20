Stillwater restricts bars, Weedstock headliner has virus

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Stillwater Mayor Will Joyce has signed an emergency proclamation limiting the number of people in bars and requiring people to be seated in order to be served after videos emerged last weekend of packed bars in the city that's home to Oklahoma State University.

The proclamation signed Wednesday closes dance floors, requires tables be 6 feet apart and says all customers must wear masks except while eating or drinking. All employees — including musicians and disc jockeys — must also wear masks.

Bars are limited to 50% of maximum capacity or the maximum number of customers possible under the distancing guidelines, whichever is fewer people.

The order takes effect immediately and is to expire Nov. 30.

Meanwhile, one of the headline performers of a three-day music festival called “Weedstock” that begins Thursday in Stillwater has canceled his appearance after testing positive for the coronavirus.

Musician Parker McCollum said on Twitter that he had no symptoms.

“I absolutely believe that the shows should go on and I wish more than anything I could be there to play them,” he wrote.

Stillwater's mayor has expressed concern about the event, but said the venue is outside the city limits.

A Tumbleweed official did not immediately return a phone call for comment, and a recorded message said the venue follows U.S. Centers for Disease Control guidelines that include masking, social distancing and personal hygiene.