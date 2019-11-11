Still a chance? 2020 longshots insist race is up for grabs

In this Nov. 6, 2019, photo, Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo., stands in the New Hampshire secretary of state's office in Concord, N.H., after filing to be on the state's first-in-the-nation presidential primary ballot. The bottom tier of the Democratic presidential field is soldiering on. About a half-dozen candidates are still polling around 1% and not making the debates. But they're staying in the race because they think the primary is still very unsettled.

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Voters will cast ballots for the Democratic presidential primary in less than three months, and the field of candidates remains crowded.

Roughly a half-dozen Democrats in the very bottom tier of the party's presidential primary are soldiering on, hoping that even after months of campaigning without catching fire in national and state polling that there's still a chance.

Their resolve reflects, in part, some Democrats' insistence that the lineup of top contenders is deeply flawed and that the race is primed for some late twists and turns.

A Colorado Democrat in the race, Sen. Michael Bennet, says he believes that the eventual nominee is as likely to be someone polling at 1% today as it is to be one of the people leading.