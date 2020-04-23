Stephen Ciskowski joins Weichert Realtors

Stephen Ciskowski has joined Weichert, Realtors(r) — On The Mark Milford office.

Stephen Ciskowski has joined Weichert, Realtors(r) — On The Mark Milford office. Ciskowski joins a team of knowledgeable agents who bring many years of combined real estate expertise to their clients.

Weichert, Realtors(r) — On The Mark, located at 47 Cherry Street, is an independently owned and operated affiliate of Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. For more information, contact Mark Liberman at 203-283-1422 or mark@onthemarkmgmt.com.