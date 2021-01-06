Statins may protect older women with breast cancer from chemo-induced heart damage

Taking cholesterol-lowering drugs during chemotherapy for early-stage breast cancer may help protect older women from heart damage, new research shows.
The study, published Wednesday in the Journal of the American Heart Association, found women in their late 60s and 70s who took statins while receiving chemotherapy medicines known as anthracyclines were half as likely to require emergency department visits or hospitalization for heart failure in the five years following cancer treatment, compared to those who didn't take statins.