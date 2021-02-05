State trooper charged with assault suspended without pay

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts State Police sergeant charged in New Hampshire with assaulting his girlfriend after she told him she wanted to end their relationship has been suspended without pay, an agency spokesperson said.
Sgt. Bryan Erickson, 38, was suspended indefinitely Thursday following a duty status hearing, Massachusetts State Police spokesperson David Procopio said in a statement. The agency will continue its investigation and monitor Erickson's prosecution in New Hampshire, he said.