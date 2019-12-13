State reps, students volunteer for Salvation Army bell ringing
State Reps. Charles Ferraro (R-117) and Kathy Kennedy (R-119) spread some joy in Milford last week ringing the Salvation Army bell and singing some Christmas carols for those in-need with the Key Club students from Foran and Jonathan Law High School.
