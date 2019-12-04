State reps, students participate in Salvation Army collection

State Representatives Charles Ferraro (R-117) and Kathy Kennedy (R-119) along with the Key Club students from Foran and Jonathan Law High School will be volunteering to raise money for local residents-in-need by collecting for the Salvation Army at ShopRite, 935 Bost Post Rd., Milford on Saturday, Dec. 7, from 10 to 11 a.m. less State Representatives Charles Ferraro (R-117) and Kathy Kennedy (R-119) along with the Key Club students from Foran and Jonathan Law High School will be volunteering to raise money for local residents-in-need ... more Photo: Contributed Photo. Photo: Contributed Photo. Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close State reps, students participate in Salvation Army collection 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

State Representatives Charles Ferraro (R-117) and Kathy Kennedy (R-119) along with the Key Club students from Foran and Jonathan Law High School will be volunteering to raise money for local residents-in-need by collecting for the Salvation Army at ShopRite, 935 Bost Post Rd., Milford on Saturday, Dec. 7, from 10 to 11 a.m.

The lawmakers welcome all constituents to stop by and help make this fundraising event a success. If you are unable to make it on Dec. 7, you can also visit the Salvation Army’s website at salvationarmyusa.org to learn of other ways to do good this holiday season; for example, by donating cars, clothing, household goods, airline miles, bonds and stocks, or volunteering for the community.

As a group, the state Republican caucuses have raised more than $200,000 for the Salvation Army over the past several years. The Salvation Army responds to natural disasters such as wildfires and tornadoes, provides meals and toys to families in need, and conducts research and analyses regarding human needs around the country. They also provide adult rehabilitation, veteran services, elderly services, missing person searches, housing assistance, youth recreation, sponsorship, and support in the fight to end human trafficking.

You can also text CTREP to 71777 to donate on your mobile phone.