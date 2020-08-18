State reports 75 new coronavirus cases, 1 additional death

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — There were 75 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Rhode Island on Monday and one additional death, the state Department of Health reported Tuesday.

The department also reported 78 people in the hospital with the disease as of Sunday, the latest day for which the information was available, a slight decline from the previous day. Eight patients were in intensive care.

The state has now had nearly 20,700 confirmed cases of the disease and 1,024 fatalities.

The 7-day rolling average of daily new cases in Rhode Island went from 104.43 per day on Aug. 3 to 91.14 per day on Aug. 17, according to the Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering

The 7-day rolling average of the positivity rate in Rhode Island declined from 2.56% on Aug. 3 to 2.36% on Aug. 17, according to the Johns Hopkins statistics.