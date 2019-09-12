State rejects Westar proposal, saving customers millions

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — State utility regulators have rejected a request by Westar Energy to pass along the cost of buying 8% of the Jeffrey Energy Center.

The Wichita Eagle reports the request would have cost electric customers an estimated $93 million during the next 15 years.

The Kansas Corporation Commission's order, released Thursday, said Westar doesn't need the extra power to meet customer demand.

Westar purchased the 8% share of Jeffrey Energy Center, near St. Marys, from its previous owner, in a deal that closed in August. The remaining 92% of the plant is owned by Westar and Kansas City Power & Light, which have merged.

Westar spokeswoman Gina Penzig said the company is evaluating the commission order. She said Westar disputes the estimate that the purchase would cost customers $93 million.

___

Information from: The Wichita (Kan.) Eagle, http://www.kansas.com