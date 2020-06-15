6 on leave after black woman's death at Detroit-area jail

HARPER WOODS, Mich. (AP) — A Detroit suburb has placed six people on leave while state police investigate the death of a black woman at a jail.

Priscilla Slater, 37, died last Wednesday, a day after her arrest at a Harper Woods hotel on a drug charge, authorities said.

“The well-being of all detainees is of the highest priority,” Harper Woods said in a statement.

No other details were released. Two supervisors and four civilian public safety employees were placed on leave.

“I will find out why she was left lying on the floor of a jail cell with no medical care,” attorney Geoffrey Fieger said.

Family members and protesters confronted Mayor Ken Poynter outside city hall on Friday, chanting, “We want justice!”

Poynter said “outside agitators” had made a “really good peacefully integrated community look extremely bad.”

Police were called to the Parkcrest Inn on June 9 after shots were fired. A man with a gun was arrested.