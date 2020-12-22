State to provide at-home COVID tests amid record deaths

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers announced Tuesday that his administration has partnered with a medical testing company to provide at-home COVID-19 tests for free if a requestor lacks health insurance coverage as the state set a new record high in deaths tied to the disease.
State Department of Health Services Secretary Andrea Palm said during a teleconference with reporters that health officials are concerned that fewer people are getting tested, leading to a false picture of the disease's prevalence. The DHS reported 6,852 people had been tested between Monday and Tuesday. About 20,000 people were getting tested daily in mid-November.