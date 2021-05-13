State health officer touts vaccines for children 12 to 15

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The coronavirus vaccine is now available for children ages 12 to 15 in Mississippi for the first time, a development the state's top health official told residents he hopes will “shake us out of our complacency” in battling COVID-19.
“I want us all to really sit back and realize that you’re likely either to get the COVID vaccine, or the COVID virus,” State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said Thursday during a virtual briefing with the Department of Health. “And under every circumstance, under every conceivable scenario, you are a thousand-fold, if not a million-fold better off getting the vaccine than contracting COVID.”