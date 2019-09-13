State employee fired for hiring daughter for summer job

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A state epidemiologist who Connecticut health officials say hired and directly supervised her daughter in a summer job has been fired.

The Department of Health fired Andrea Lombard of the agency's Hepatitis C program. Her supervisor, Heidi Jenkins Glowacki, was placed on 60-day unpaid suspension.

The Harford Courant obtained letters on the actions through a Freedom of Information Act request. In those letters, state officials say Glowacki failed to act after learning Lombard hired her daughter.

State investigators quote Glowacki in the letters as saying she knew of other employees whose children had summer jobs at the agency so she thought it must be fine.

Lombard's attorney says his client didn't hide the fact that she'd hired her daughter and she'll pursue all legal options regarding the termination.

Glowacki declined to comment.

