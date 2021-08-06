State clears way for Audubon Society to stay in Milford Saul Flores Aug. 6, 2021 Updated: Aug. 6, 2021 8:02 p.m.
Connecticut Audubon Society Coastal Center at Milford Point, in Milford, Conn. Aug. 6, 2021.
With the popular osprey nest platform and “osprey-cam” visible in the distance, a kayaker paddles through the marsh behind the Connecticut Audubon Society Coastal Center at Milford Point, in Milford, Conn. Aug. 6, 2021.
Nests for purple martins hang near the marsh behind the Connecticut Audubon Society Coastal Center at Milford Point, in Milford, Conn. Aug. 6, 2021.
MILFORD — A new bill approved by the Connecticut legislature will allow the Connecticut Audubon Society to continue operating the Milford Point Coastal Center nature sanctuary on state land after the center’s old lease expired.
The bill, HB 5660, authorizes the signing of a new lease with the society.