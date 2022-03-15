State: Nursing home residents to be moved due to violations

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut health officials have ordered the immediate transfer of all 94 residents of a Wallingford nursing home to other care centers after finding dangerous safety violations during an investigation spurred by two resident deaths, according to the state Department of Public Health.

The department's commissioner, Dr. Manisha Juthani, issued the order to the Quinnipiac Valley Center on Monday. The agency cited significant infection control problems, medication errors, failure to report adverse incidents and a lack of competent leadership and staff training.

Juthani said inspectors found seven instances of “immediate jeopardy,” meaning patients' lives were placed at risk. She said the nursing home repeatedly failed to correct the problems. The inspections began Feb. 10 in response to a complaint about two patient deaths, health officials said.

"Seven instances of Immediate Jeopardy are unprecedented in Connecticut and absolutely unacceptable,” Juthani said in a statement.

The Quinnipiac Valley Center is owned by Genesis HealthCare, which based in Kennett Square, Pennsylvania, and operates nearly 250 skilled nursing centers and senior living communities in 22 states.

Genesis said in a statement that Quinnipiac Valley Center “is committed to the safety and well-being of our patients and residents” and is cooperating with a temporary manager assigned to the nursing home in transferring all residents and patients. The company did not directly address the violations cited by state officials or say when the home will reopen to residents.

The causes of the two resident deaths were not released. Christopher Boyle, a spokesperson for the Public Health Department, said they were not related to COVID-19.

Two deaths at the home between Jan. 19 and Feb. 1 were related to COVID-19, according to state records. Since Jan. 19, seven patients and 10 staff members tested positive for the coronavirus, the records show.