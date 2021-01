LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Although some teachers in Nebraska got the COVID-19 vaccine this week, state health officials said people 75 and older will get priority ahead of teachers and others in the next phase of vaccinations.

Once the state finishes vaccinating health care workers and residents and staff of long-term care homes, the elderly will be next in line for the vaccine, said Angela Ling, incident commander with the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.