CEDAR HILL, Mo. (AP) — A St. Louis-area man was shot to death and an officer was wounded in what authorities said was an hourslong standoff between the man and a sheriff's department tactical team investigating a potential homicide.

Jefferson County Sheriff Dave Marshak said deputies were serving a search warrant Friday evening at a home outside of Cedar Hill, a town of about 1,700 residents 20 miles (32 kilometers) southwest of St. Louis. He said the man immediately began firing at officers.