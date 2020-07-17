Stamford police say 3 dead after likely overdose in SUV

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Three people are dead after an apparent drug overdose inside an SUV in Stamford.

Police said the victims, a 30-year-old man, a 29-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman were discovered Thursday morning by a resident who lived in the area.

The 30-year-old man and the woman were pronounced dead at the scene. The 29-year-old man died later at a local hospital.

“We have found some evidence consistent with drug use," Police Capt. Richard Conklin told Hearst Connecticut media. “ At first blush this appears to be a drug overdose or poisoning.”

The names of the victims have not been released. Conklin said investigators are waiting for the results of toxicology tests to determine if the deaths were an accidental overdose or if the three had taken tainted drugs.