Stacey Abrams seeks access now to unlimited fundraising

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Democratic candidate for governor Stacey Abrams is asserting that she should be allowed to immediately begin using a fundraising vehicle that would allow her to raise unlimited contributions, because she is unopposed in the Democratic primary.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that Abrams could sue to gain access to a leadership committee, a type of fundraising committee approved by lawmakers last year. The committees can raise unlimited funds, while top individual contributors to Abrams' direct committee would be limited to giving $7,600 for the May 24 primary election and another $7,600 for the November general election.