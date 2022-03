MILFORD — Hundreds of people took to downtown Saturday for the annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

The parade, which kicked off at 1 p.m. at the Wasson Field parking lot on West Main Street, was postponed a week due to poor weather. But nothing could stop the annual Irish celebration this week.

“After two years with the St. Patrick’s parade on hold, it’s so exciting to march into a sea of green again downtown,” Mayor Ben Blake said about the event’s return.

For the 2022 St. Patrick’s Day Parade, the committee chose John and Heather Profetto as grand marshals. Initially, they were selected as the grand marshals for the parade in 2020 but were unable to lead the march then because it was canceled due to the pandemic.

The Profettos have a unique history with the parade because before they sold their business, Rainbow Gardens Restaurant and Bar, the parade would always end in front of their restaurant.

