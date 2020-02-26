https://www.milfordmirror.com/news/article/St-Patrick-s-Day-Parade-annual-Pancake-15085656.php
St. Patrick’s Day Parade annual Pancake Breakfast
The Milford St. Patrick’s Day Parade annual Pancake Breakfast is set for Sunday, March 8, from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Masonic Hall (next to Milford Bank) on Broad Street.
Pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage, juice, coffee, team and pastries will be served.
The donation to support the Parade is $8 per person.
(Make checks payable to St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee)
