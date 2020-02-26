St. Patrick’s Day Parade annual Pancake Breakfast

The Milford St. Patrick’s Day Parade annual Pancake Breakfast is set for Sunday, March 8, from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Masonic Hall (next to Milford Bank) on Broad Street.

Pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage, juice, coffee, team and pastries will be served.

The donation to support the Parade is $8 per person.

(Make checks payable to St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee)