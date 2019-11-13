St. Mary students visit Milford Historical Society
St. Mary School’s third grade students recently took a field trip to the Milford Historical Society where they played with old fashioned toys, learned about life in Milford during the colonial times, wrote with quill pens and enjoyed lunch on the lawn.
