St. Mary students return to school

St. Mary School had a soft roll out on Wednesday, Aug. 26 for students in kindergarten to grade 8. Next week their 3- & 4-year old preschoolers arrive.

St. Mary School in Milford opened its doors for the 2020-21 school year Aug. 26. Students are returning to in-person learning in the classroom, full time, five days a week. The soft roll out was for students in kindergarten to grade 8. Next week 3- & 4-year-old preschoolers arrive.

Students haven’t been in the school since March 13, and while it looked a little different with face masks, social distancing, different drop off lines and lots of extra disinfecting, everyone was genuinely excited to see each other. The school also welcomes back students who opted for remote learning as they join classes online and participate in live streamed lessons.

The school is experiencing a notable increase in new students as families look for a full time, 5 day a week in person learning option. To learn more about enrollment, call 203-878-6539 or visit saintmaryschoolmilford.org.