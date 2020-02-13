St. Mary students participate in robotics competition
Saint Mary School Milford recently participated in a robotics competition at Corpus Christi School in Weathersfield. Each St. Mary team completed in 4 qualifying rounds in conjunction with different teams from 43 other schools. The team of Layla Alogna and William Bader placed first in the team-work competition and are invited to the state competition this March.
