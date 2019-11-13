St. Mary and SHU students team up to learn about bees

Photo: Contributed Photo.

St. Mary School in Milford recently welcomed students and staff from Sacred Heart University to their fourth grade class to learn about the importance of bees.

Dr. Deirdre Yeater, her colleague Dr. Pierce, and a group of her students from Sacred Heart gave a presentation on the importance of bees. Students made their own bee habitats to bring home, were given honey, and were even allowed to take home “bee slime.”

This is the third year this collaboration has brought the two schools together to explore a current science lesson.