St. Mary School kicks off Christmas tree sale Nov. 30

St. Mary School, 72 Gulf St., Milford kicks off their annual Christmas tree sale Saturday, Nov. 30, at 9 a.m.

St. Mary School, 72 Gulf St., Milford kicks off their annual Christmas tree sale Saturday, Nov. 30, at 9 a.m. The sale continues Monday through Friday, from 5-9 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Freshly cut premium balsam and fraser fir Christmas trees, wreaths and cemetery pieces will be available. There also will be cookies, cannoli, bonfires and caroling.

The sale supports St. Mary School.

Special thanks to partners Joey C’s Roadhouse, Goodies, and Jimmy’s Apizza. Patrons who dine at these restaurants, get a 10% off coupon for a tree, and also receive a coupon to the restaurants after buying a tree.

For more information, visit saintmaryschoolmilford.org.