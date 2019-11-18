https://www.milfordmirror.com/news/article/St-Mary-School-hosts-Breakfast-with-Santa-14843678.php
St. Mary School hosts Breakfast with Santa
St. Mary School, 72 Gulf St. will host a Breakfast with Santa on Sunday, Dec. 8, from 7:30-11:30 a.m.
The morning includes a pancake breakfast, a visit with Santa Claus, Christmas stories with Mrs. Claus, a raffle of decorated mini Christmas trees, and a big ticket raffle.
Admission is $8 per person for ages 3 and up; children under 3 are free.
For more information, visit saintmaryschoolmilford.org.
