St. Mary School holds fund-raiser at Milford restaurant

MILFORD — A fund-raiser to benefit St. Mary School, called St. Mary School Day, will be held at Pop’s Family Restaurant, 134 Old Gate Lane, Milford, on Wednesday, Nov. 11, from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Mention St. Mary and 20 percent of the bill will be donated to St. Mary School in Milford. There is also a raffle.

Dine in, call for take-out or delivery at 203-876-1210.