On Jan. 27, 24 new members were inducted into the National Junior Honor Society - St. Mary School Milford Chapter in St. Mary Church of Precious Blood Parish. These students exemplify excellence in the areas of scholarship, service, leadership, character and citizenship. Newly inducted members are: Lily Baird, Ava Bottino, Faith Doyle, Jackson Doyle, Bella Eyler, Gauge Forget, Suixian Gonzalez, Gabriella Grande, Charlotte LaVecchia, Jackson LaVecchia, Jack McInnis, Aubrie Nichols, Tyler Nickolenko, Mackenzie Pelosi, Caden Piselli, Kaleigh Richards, Mackenzie Richards, Tatum Santos, Megan Vella, Bridget Vitti, Audrey Voges, Maddie Wolfe, Bohdan Zazulak-Collins and Alyssa Zinker. They join current members Andrew Benjamin, Chase Bryant, Molly Ciuci, Danielle D'Avignon, Aida Ehlers, Griffin Fisher, John Gerrity, Fayrose Hussain, Daniel Kron, Taylor LaFountain, Max Lula, Alexi Paranal, Maya Pinto, Derek Rainey, Michael Roney, Gabriela Santiago, Matthew Savo, Abigail Savoie, Peter Swanson, Timothy Swanson, William Swanson, Atiana Tandon, Andrew Tkacs, Margaret Wetmore, Leni Wisniewski, Amanda Zurulo, Christopher Harry and Christopher DeProfio.