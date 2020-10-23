St. Louis police seek man who stole phone from dying woman

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Police in St. Louis are looking for a man who stole a cellphone from a woman as she lay dying on a sidewalk outside Anheuser-Bush brewery.

The incident happened Sunday and was captured on surveillance video, police said. The video shows a 64-year-old woman who had been jogging collapse on the sidewalk after suffering an apparent heart attack, police said. A man in a red van then pulls up to the woman, hops out, grabs her cellphone and speeds away. The man did not provide any assistance to the woman, who appeared to be unconscious on the sidewalk, authorities said.

An ambulance later arrived and took the woman to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Police have not released the woman’s name or the surveillance video showing the theft.