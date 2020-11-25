St. Louis man wins $1M Powerball drawing

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A last-minute decision to play Powerball paid off for a St. Louis man with a $1 million prize in Missouri.

Mario Yancy's Powerball ticket matched all five white-ball numbers to win in the Oct. 28 drawing, the Missouri Lottery said in a news release Wednesday.

“I don’t play very often, I couldn’t believe it,” Yancy said. “I had the ticket checked in multiple places just to see if it was right. I was pretty excited.”

The winning ticket was purchased at DDT Package Liquor in Pagedale, Missouri.

Yancy said he plans to invest most of it.