St. Gabriel Church hosts International Rosary Oct. 8

International Rosary to honor the Blessed Virgin Mary during the month of the Holy Rosary will be held Tuesday, Oct. 8, at 7 p.m., at St. Gabriel Church, 26 Broadway, Milford.

Multi-lingual parishioners will lead each decade in a different language — French, Italian, Portuguese, German, and Vietnamese, with the second half of the prayers in English. Between each decade, Marian hymns will be sung. Hymnal selections by Director of Music, Peter DeMarco. The Cantor will be Choir member, Marie Cox.

Following the Rosary, refreshments will be served in St. Gabriel Hall. All are welcome to come and join us in praying the Rosary. It is the prayer of peace, and of the family. It is the prayer of saints.