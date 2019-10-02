St. Charles County prosecutor subject of investigation

O'FALLON, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating an alleged harassment incident involving St. Charles County prosecutor Tim Lohmar and a judge he was formerly involved with.

Lohmar's attorney, Travis Noble, told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that Lohmar and St. Charles County Associate Circuit Judge Erin Burlison were in a relationship until this year. He says the investigation stems around "a private matter ..."

O'Fallon police records obtained by the Post-Dispatch show an Aug. 17 call to police reporting alleged harassment at Burlison's address. Police declined to release the report of the incident or any details about what allegedly happened.

O'Fallon police informed the Missouri Attorney General's office, which brought in the highway patrol to investigate.

Noble says Burlison did not preside over cases handled by Lohmar's office.

___

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com