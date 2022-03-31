Sri Lankan bishops urge political unity amid economic crisis KRISHAN FRANCIS, Associated Press March 31, 2022 Updated: March 31, 2022 7:08 a.m.
COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka’s Catholic bishops on Thursday called for unity among the country's politicians, warning that the South Asian island nation is fast becoming a failed state amid its most severe economic crisis in memory.
A foreign exchange crunch in Sri Lanka has led to a shortage of essential goods such as fuel and cooking gas, and power cuts now last up to 13 hours a day.
