Spring turkey hunt will open as planned, with precautions

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire's spring turkey hunting season will open with some recommended precautions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the state Fish and Game Department said.

The youth turkey hunt will take place the weekend of Saturday April 25, and Sunday, April 26. The spring hunt will open on May 1 and run through May 31.

Hunting locally is recommended and hunters should opt for day trips rather than traveling to camp, the department said. Hunters should venture out alone or with immediate family members from the same household only.

“Hunters must also be aware of the increased number of people recreating in the outdoors this spring—it is more important than ever to be absolutely sure of your target and what lies beyond it," the department said in a news release. “Hunters are strongly encouraged to maximize pre-season scouting and be prepared with back-up locations if their desired spot is busy with other outdoor enthusiasts during the spring turkey season."

Hunters are encouraged to register their birds online.

Last year, spring turkey hunters harvested 5,092 birds.

Detailed information regarding the 2020 spring and fall turkey seasons is available at: https://www.wildlife.state.nh.us/hunting/turkey.html.