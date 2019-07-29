Spotlight on events: Ice cream run

Ice cream run

The 14th Annual Walnut Beach Ice Cream Run is set for Aug. 4. Shotgun start is at 8:30 a.m. Kids fun run is at 8 a.m. Pre-registration: $25. Day of Registration: $30. Day of registration opens at 7 a.m.. The race will start and end at the Walnut Beach Pavilion.

Race shirts are only guaranteed to the first 300 registered participants.

Every runner will receive a free ice cream from the Walnut Beach Creamery when they present their race bib.

For information go to https://runsignup.com/Race/CT/Milford/WalnutBeachIceCream5K.

Law class of ‘69 50th reunion, Sept. 20

Jonathan Law class of 1969 50th reunion kicks off on Friday, Sept. 20 with a meet and greet, followed by a school tour and main reunion on Saturday, Sept. 21 and a brunch on Sunday, Sept. 22, at the Riverview Bistro, 946 Ferry Blvd., Stratford.

For details, contact Carol Reidenbach, 203-877-2452 or email crchm@hotmail.com.

Harding class of ’59 reunion, Sept. 21

Members of the Warren Harding High School class of 1959 will celebrate their 60th reunion Saturday, Sept. 20, from 5-10 p.m., at Testo's Restaurant in Bridgeport. Cost is $60. For information call Kathy Alaimo at 203-268-8256 or e-mail katwhhs.1959@aol.com.