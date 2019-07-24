Spotlight: Local events listing

Summer concerts

Friday night concerts in downtown Milford, arranged by the Milford Chamber of Commerce, take place Fridays starting at 7 p.m. at the Rotary Pavilion at Fowler Field.

The concerts are free.

July 26, Kathy Thompson Band, blues and soul

Aug. 2, RumRunners, pop and covers

Aug. 9, 5 Below Zero

The Walnut Beach Association concerts take place Sundays starting at 4 p.m. under the pavilion at the beach, and are free.

July 28, Freeplay

Aug. 4, Walnut Beach Festival: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Commercial Interruption, and from 4 to 7 p.m., Pocket Full of Soul

Aug. 11, Avenue Groove

Aug.18, Mia and the Riff

Aug. 25, What Up Funk

Sept. 1, The RumRunners

Farmers Market

The Downtown Milford Farmers’ Market takes place at Wasson Field lot next to the Parsons Government Center on West Main Street, and runs Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through Oct.12.

The Walnut Beach farmers market at 85 Viscount Drive is Thursdays from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Walnut Beach pavilion. Parking is free with a paid Milford beach sticker.

The Devon Farmers Market runs every Sunday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., in the municipal lot on Bridgeport Avenue.

Knife sharpening

Walnut Beach Farmers Market welcomes a new vendor Edgewise Kitchen, passionate about sharp knives and tools. They will be offering their services every week.

Edgewise Kitchen sharpens knives, pruners, axes, machetes, scissors and shears using a variety of methods by hand and/or machine to obtain a razor sharp and durable edge. The market weekly takes place at the pavilion on Thursdays from 4 to 7 p.m., rain or shine. Sponsored by the Walnut Beach Arts and Business Association.

Law class of ’69 50th reunion, Sept. 20

Jonathan Law class of 1969 50th reunion kicks off on Friday, Sept. 20 with a meet and greet, followed by a school tour and main reunion on Saturday, Sept. 21 and a brunch on Sunday, Sept. 22, at the Riverview Bistro, 946 Ferry Blvd., Stratford.

For details, contact Carol Reidenbach, 203-877-2452 or email crchm@hotmail.com.

Harding class of ’59 reunion, Sept. 21

Members of the Warren Harding High School class of 1959 will celebrate their 60th reunion Saturday, Sept. 20, from 5-10 p.m., at Testo's Restaurant in Bridgeport. Cost is $60. For information call Kathy Alaimo at 203-268-8256 or email katwhhs.1959@aol.com.