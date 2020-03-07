Spotlight

Saturday, April 25

Benefit concert — The band Rock and Soul Revue will be appearing at Trinity Episcopal Church, 1734 Huntington Tpke., in Trumbull, at 7 p.m., in a concert to benefit area food pantries.

The band has been together for 10+ years, and offers a music mixture of rock, soul and Motown. They have performed at area colleges and other venues such as the Wolf Den at Mohegan Sun. Ticket prices are $15 for adults, and children under the age of 12 are admitted free of charge. Tickets can be reserved in advance either by phone, 203-878-7508; 203-375-1503, or via email sam.sutter@optonline.net; trinityepiscopal00@att.net, or can be purchased at the door the day of the show. Any and all non-perishable food donations will also be appreciated.

Through Thursday,

April 30

City of Milford Poet Laureate — The City of Milford, Milford Public Library and the Milford Arts Council have announced they are accepting applications to be the next City of Milford Poet Laureate. The City of Milford Poet Laureate program was started in 2016 as a way to elevate poetry in the consciousness of Milford residents and to help celebrate the literary arts. During his/her term, the Poet Laureate will act as an advocate for poetry, literature, and the arts, and contribute to the City of Milford’s poetry and literary legacy through public readings and participation in civic events. A panel of literary professionals, civic leaders and educators will review eligible nominations. The Poet Laureate is an honorary, non-compensated position and shall serve a term of four years. Details on the position, including application information, can be found on the library website, milfordlibrary.org. Applications will be accepted through April 30. For more information, email PoetLaureateCommittee@milfordct.gov.

Saturday, Sept. 26

50th reunion — The 50th year reunion for Central High School, Bridgeport, has been set for Saturday,

Sept. 26, at the Stone Barn at Whitney Farms, in Monroe. Alumni can obtain further information by sending an email to centralbpt1970@gmail.com, or by joining the Facebook group Bridgeport Central High School Class of 1970.

Ongoing

Family Hot Dog and Movie Nights — Held monthly at The United Church of Christ in Devon in the church hall. Seating is Cabaret style. Dinner begins at 6 p.m. A different family-friendly movie will be featured each month.

The kitchen shuts down at approximately 6:45 p.m., with the movie beginning at 7 p.m.

Donation is $7 for everyone over 5-years-old; for ages 3-5 is $3; and under 3 is free. Payment by credit/debit card accepted using Square. The price includes a hot dog, chips, pickles, beverage, dessert and unlimited popcorn. Tickets for beverage, dessert and popcorn will be $3. The cost of an extra soda or hot dog is $1. Movie is always free.

Tickets are available at the door. The church is mobility accessible.

For information, email uccindevon@gmail.com or call 203-878-4685 (LM).

Kids Clothes Corner —Each month on the first Saturday, the United Church of Christ, 30 Ormond St., in Devon opens Kids Clothes Corner and More, from 9 a.m. to noon. Gently and nearly new children’s clothing from infant to size 16, along with a variety of baby equipment and needs, toys, games and books.