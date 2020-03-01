Spotlight

Saturday, Sept. 26

50th reunion — The 50th year reunion for Central High School, Bridgeport, has been set for Saturday,

Sept. 26, at the Stone Barn at Whitney Farms, in Monroe. Alumni can obtain further information by sending an email to centralbpt1970@gmail.com, or by joining the Facebook group Bridgeport Central High School Class of 1970.

Ongoing

Family Hot Dog and Movie Nights — Held monthly at The United Church of Christ in Devon in the church hall. Seating is Cabaret style. Dinner begins at 6 p.m. A different family-friendly movie will be featured each month.

The kitchen shuts down at approximately 6:45 p.m., with the movie beginning at 7 p.m.

Donation is $7 for everyone over 5-years-old; for ages 3-5 is $3; and under 3 is free. Payment by credit/debit card accepted using Square. The price includes a hot dog, chips, pickles, beverage, dessert and unlimited popcorn. Tickets for beverage, dessert and popcorn will be $3. The cost of an extra soda or hot dog is $1. Movie is always free.

Tickets are available at the door. The church is mobility accessible.

For information, email uccindevon@gmail.com or call 203-878-4685 (LM).

Kids Clothes Corner —Each month on the first Saturday, the United Church of Christ, 30 Ormond St., in Devon opens Kids Clothes Corner and More, from 9 a.m. to noon. Gently and nearly new children’s clothing from infant to size 16, along with a variety of baby equipment and needs, toys, games and books.