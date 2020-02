Spotlight

Tuesday, Feb. 11

Grow a Healthy Habitat for Birds presentation — Milford Garden Club's presentation for their meeting, will feature Suzanne Hauselt of Naturworks, an organic garden center in Northford. Her presentation will be Grow a Happy Habitat for Birds. If you are a bird lover, Hauselt will teach you which plants to grow to attract birds to your garden and to keep them coming back. She is an eco-friendly gardener. The program begins at 1 p.m., at The DAR, 55 Prospect St., Milford, and there will be a $5 guest fee. Potential members and guests are always welcome and encourage anyone with any interest in gardening to join the Milford Garden Club. You don't have to be a master gardener; just come and enjoy the fellowship and programs. Call 203-874-4421 for more information. Additional information can also be found on Facebook.

Saturday, Feb. 15

Cat and Kitten Adoption event — The Stratford Cat Project hosts a Cat and Kitten Adoption event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Baldwin's Corner Adoption Center at H-3 Pet Supply, 475 Hawley Ln., Stratford. The SCP also is seeking donations of Friskies canned cat food (turkey pate), scoopable litter, wee wee pads, Purina One Dry Food and gift cards to H3 Pet or Walmart. For more information, e-mail scp4cats@yahoo.com.

Wednesday, Feb. 19

Wine tasting event — A wine tasting event will take place to support the Jonathan Law Post Prom from 6:30-9:30 p.m., at SBC Restaurant and Beer Bar, 33 New Haven Ave., Milford. There will be wine, food, silent auctions and raffles. Cost is $25 per person. For more information, contact Stacy Konlian at 203-927-6849.

Saturday, Sept. 26

50th reunion — The 50th year reunion for Central High School, Bridgeport, has been set for Saturday,

Sept. 26, at the Stone Barn at Whitney Farms, in Monroe. Alumni can obtain further information by sending an email to centralbpt1970@gmail.com, or by joining the Facebook group Bridgeport Central High School Class of 1970.

Ongoing

Family Hot Dog and Movie Nights — Held monthly at The United Church of Christ in Devon in the church hall. Seating is Cabaret style. Dinner begins at 6 p.m. A different family-friendly movie will be featured each month.

The kitchen shuts down at approximately 6:45 p.m., with the movie beginning at 7 p.m.

Donation is $7 for everyone over 5-years-old; for ages 3-5 is $3; and under 3 is free. Payment by credit/debit card accepted using Square. The price includes a hot dog, chips, pickles, beverage, dessert and unlimited popcorn. Tickets for beverage, dessert and popcorn will be $3. The cost of an extra soda or hot dog is $1. Movie is always free.

Tickets are available at the door. The church is mobility accessible.

For information, email uccindevon@gmail.com or call 203-878-4685 (LM).

Kids Clothes Corner —Each month on the first Saturday, the United Church of Christ, 30 Ormond St., in Devon opens Kids Clothes Corner and More, from 9 a.m. to noon. Gently and nearly new children’s clothing from infant to size 16, along with a variety of baby equipment and needs, toys, games and books.