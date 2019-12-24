Spotlight

Tuesday, Dec. 31

Penny Lane New Year's Eve Benefit Concert — Supports those who need medical equipment. Penny Lane, the southern CT based Beatles tribute band, will perform New Year's eve at the First Church of Christ Congregational, 34 West Main St., Milford, at 5 p.m. The concert﻿ benefits the church's Emma Davis Equipment Ministry, which supplies a variety of much needed medical equipment to both parishioners and surrounding communities. Penny Lane will put a little "twist" into their performance by playing without costumes and including not only plentiful Beatles material in their set lists, but also a variety of music/favorites from the British Invasion/60's rock era. ﻿The show will consist of two sets with a short intermission, concluding shortly after 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for children under 12. Purchase by calling 203-877-4277 or online at ﻿http://bit.ly/pennylaneconcert﻿, during church coffee hours each Sunday and at the door. Learn more about Emma Davis Medical Equipment Ministry at www.firstchurchofmilford.org.